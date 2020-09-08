RTW Investments LP Purchases 174,257 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,257 shares during the period. Axonics Modulation Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 4.76% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $66,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,098 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

