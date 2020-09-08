Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.21 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

