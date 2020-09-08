Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.