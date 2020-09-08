SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SAXPY stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

