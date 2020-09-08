SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.60

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 142796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DNB Markets downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.