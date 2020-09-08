Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 478.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

