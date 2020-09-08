Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

SELB opened at $2.18 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

