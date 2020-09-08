Servcorp Limited (SRV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.08.

In other news, insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$255,000.00 ($182,142.86).

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

