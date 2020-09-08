Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

