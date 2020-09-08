Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit