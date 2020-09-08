Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shiseido stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

