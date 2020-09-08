SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. SI-Bone has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $600.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $253,569.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,093.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,603. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SI-Bone by 161.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.