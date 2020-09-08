Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CICC Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 226.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,128,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

