Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.05105523 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

