SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho downgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

