SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Mizuho downgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.95.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

The Fly

Comments


