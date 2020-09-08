Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Position Increased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Snap makes up about 3.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Snap stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 1,099,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,987,156. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock worth $102,366,324 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

