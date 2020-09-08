Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

