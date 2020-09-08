Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. Citigroup lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $33.80 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

