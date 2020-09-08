Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SOLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

SOLY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 78.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

