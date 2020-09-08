Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 496 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. 1,552,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,987. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

