Sontag Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 11,075,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,210. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

