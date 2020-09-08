Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.14. 1,765,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $501.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

