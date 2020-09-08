Sontag Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $13.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.27. 15,063,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,041 shares of company stock valued at $158,367,738. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

