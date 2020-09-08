Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 25,981 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.