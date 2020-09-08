Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $29.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.13. 4,507,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

