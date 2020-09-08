Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 35,592 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sontag Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. 6,846,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,881. The company has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.