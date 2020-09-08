Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sontag Advisory LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $28.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,764,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,686. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.27 and a 200-day moving average of $350.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

