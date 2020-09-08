Sontag Advisory LLC Sells 57,718 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sontag Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,718 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 29,054,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,082,131. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

