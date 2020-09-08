Sontag Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sontag Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 84,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,640. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

