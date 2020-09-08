Sontag Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sontag Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,702,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635,359. The company has a market cap of $687.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

