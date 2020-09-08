Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

SPRO traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 3,710,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,368. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

