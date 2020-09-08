Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWH. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of SPWH opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

