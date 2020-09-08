Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

SBUX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. 967,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

