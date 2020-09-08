Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

STLD opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 1,149,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

