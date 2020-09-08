Steem Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $64.76 million and $2.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, RuDEX, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,017.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.02202239 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00788670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 399,235,485 coins and its circulating supply is 382,261,391 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, GOPAX, RuDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

