Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STKAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stockland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Stockland to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stockland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Stockland has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

