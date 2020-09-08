Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,917.08 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $165,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $32,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,076 shares of company stock valued at $23,322,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

