Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an average rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.
SURF opened at $6.06 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
