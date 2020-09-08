Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an average rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

SURF opened at $6.06 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

