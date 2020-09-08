T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

