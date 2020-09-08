Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.68 ($49.04).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

TLX traded up €0.84 ($0.99) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €31.44 ($36.99). 117,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Talanx has a one year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

