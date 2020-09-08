Telsey Advisory Group Raises GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $9.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

GME stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

