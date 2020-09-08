Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on September 30th

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488 ($19.44). The company has a market cap of $484.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 779.20.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
