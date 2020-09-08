Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of THC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

