Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
THC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of THC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.