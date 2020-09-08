Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB restated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Shares of TSLA opened at $418.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.38, a PEG ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,954 shares of company stock worth $68,524,436. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

