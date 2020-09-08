Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.58.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $418.32 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,954 shares of company stock worth $68,524,436. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

