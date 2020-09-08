Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.52

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 327800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $702.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

