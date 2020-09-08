TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.