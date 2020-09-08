The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

MLSPF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

