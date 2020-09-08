The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Lowered to $18.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

HCKT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $361.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 485,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

