Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Tilly's, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a P/E ratio of 732.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Tilly’s by 66.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

