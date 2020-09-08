Tilly’s’ (TLYS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of 732.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

